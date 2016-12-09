See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS

Dentistry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Nyu College Of Dentistry Arthur Ashman Dept. Of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry

Dr. Lynn works at DDS Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DDS Group
    42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 499-2150
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Crown
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Crown

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 09, 2016
    It was my first (and hopefully last) root canal but I can't imagine how it could have been less unpleasant. Thanks for a great experience!
    — Dec 09, 2016
    
    Photo: Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS
    About Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1083762363
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu College Of Dentistry Arthur Ashman Dept. Of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Lynn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

