Overview

Dr. Evan Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Champaign Dental Group in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.