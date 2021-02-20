See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Evan Loft, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Evan Loft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Loft works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC
    3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Fayetteville
    340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 719-7950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Buckhead
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 115, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 350-1425
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Crystalline of Schnyder Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Avellino Type Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2021
    Doctor Loft is a wonderful doctor. He is very personable and informative. I recently had cataract surgery and all went well. Did not have any pain me was able to see later than evening. He has a great personality and willing to share his knowledge about your problem. I will recommend him to anyone requiring eye surgery if any sort.
    Bonita Williams — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Evan Loft, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750407839
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Loft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loft has seen patients for Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Loft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

