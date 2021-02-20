Dr. Evan Loft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Loft, MD
Dr. Evan Loft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Fayetteville340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-7950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Buckhead3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 115, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 350-1425Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Doctor Loft is a wonderful doctor. He is very personable and informative. I recently had cataract surgery and all went well. Did not have any pain me was able to see later than evening. He has a great personality and willing to share his knowledge about your problem. I will recommend him to anyone requiring eye surgery if any sort.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Loft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loft works at
Dr. Loft has seen patients for Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Loft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.