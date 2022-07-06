Dr. Loewy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Loewy
Overview
Dr. Evan Loewy is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
2
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
3
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My left ankle had severe arthritis and had deteriorated over the years. Surgery to clean out the ankle had not helped. I had a custom support for my ankle and used it for more than a year but the ankle continued to deteriorate. Walking 50 yards was about my limit. My doctor was reluctant to do an ankle fusion or replacement because of my age and weight. In searching for another opinion I found Florida Ortho and Dr Loewy. He evaluated my case and advised I was a good candidate for ankle replacement. I had the procedure in April of this year. It has now been 13 weeks since the surgery and I couldn't be happier. I have absolutely no pain in the joint. I have several more weeks of PT to complete to strengthen and get my full range of motion back. It's getting better every day. I know it will continue to improve over the coming months. I would highly recommend Dr Loewy to anyone with an ankle problem.
About Dr. Evan Loewy
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1144562448
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loewy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loewy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loewy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loewy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Loewy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loewy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loewy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loewy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.