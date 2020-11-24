Overview

Dr. Evan Lipsitz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Lipsitz works at Montefiore Medical Group-Greene Medical Arts Pavilion (MAP) in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.