Overview

Dr. Evan Leibowitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.