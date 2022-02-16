Dr. Evan Landau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Landau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Landau, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Locations
Broward Hospital1600 S Andrews Ave Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 355-5365
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Landau provided radiation oncology treatment for me after my partial mastectomy for bilateral, multifocal breast cancer. He was kind and patient, taking time to answer any and all questions without a hint of patronizing. He was thorough in preliminary testing and personally provided details on his decisions, and so I was comfortable with his professionalism and expertise. His team is equally kind as well as highly efficient and detail-oriented, and they run almost always on or ahead of schedule. Only things beyond their control--late patients, balky computers--ever cause delays. I felt strongly I was in good hands and I left his care with nothing but positive feelings about my experience.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
