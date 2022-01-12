See All Urologists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Evan Lacefield, MD

Urology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Evan Lacefield, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. Lacefield works at CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates
    CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates
    2700 E 29th St Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Epididymitis
Overactive Bladder
Prostatitis
Urinary Stones
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypospadias
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Penile Cancer
Prostate Cyst
Prostatic Abscess
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Urethral Dilation
Varicocele
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 12, 2022
My daughter had to have emergency surgery. He was so caring and kind. He answered every question both myself and my scared child had. Best bedside manner I've ever seen in a doctor!!
Amy Nichols — Jan 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Evan Lacefield, MD
About Dr. Evan Lacefield, MD

Specialties
  Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Male
Gender
NPI Number
  1881986982
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Residency
Medical Education
  Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Urology
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evan Lacefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lacefield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lacefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lacefield works at CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lacefield’s profile.

Dr. Lacefield has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacefield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacefield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacefield.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

