Dr. Evan Knaus, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Knaus, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Knaus works at
Locations
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knause has been treating me for approximately 3 years. He is very astute and knowledgeable. I couldn't ask for a better Orthopedic doctor. I have shopped around looking for someone in his field that I can trust and feel comfortable with to give me the proper diagnosis as well as treatment. He is honest and has a great personality, easy to talk with and ask questions. Provides honest answers and doesn't rush you out of his office.
About Dr. Evan Knaus, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164567848
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- Colorado State Hosp
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knaus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knaus works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Knaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.