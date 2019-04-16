Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ocean Township1398 State Route 35, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 988-0070
-
2
Evan B Kelner DPM191 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-9200Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful healthcare provider. Knowledgeable, efficient office, helpful staff. Dr Kelner is not only a skilled practitioner,he is also kind, warm and genuinely interested in my issues.
About Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery - Lyons VA Medical Center
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M.
- Muhlenberg College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelner speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.