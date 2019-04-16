See All Podiatrists in Ocean, NJ
Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM

Podiatry
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Kelner works at Evan B Kelner DPM in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Township
    1398 State Route 35, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 988-0070
  2. 2
    Evan B Kelner DPM
    191 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-9200
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2019
    Wonderful healthcare provider. Knowledgeable, efficient office, helpful staff. Dr Kelner is not only a skilled practitioner,he is also kind, warm and genuinely interested in my issues.
    About Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417934811
    Education & Certifications

    • Foot Surgery - Lyons VA Medical Center
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M.
    • Muhlenberg College
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Kelner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

