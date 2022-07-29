Dr. Hirschbein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Hirschbein, DPM
Overview
Dr. Evan Hirschbein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Locations
Los Angeles Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Saw. Dr. H. Just moved here from N.J. He was great ,my feet feel so much better. Walked out much better than when I walked in.Skilled,patient,very nice. Staff was great too. Definitely would recommend him.Rudy
About Dr. Evan Hirschbein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1003270646
Dr. Hirschbein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
