Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
26 years of experience

Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marshall, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

Dr. Hermanson works at Affiliated Community Med Ctr in Marshall, MN with other offices in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Marshall MN Outreach - Avera Medical Group Marshall
    1521 CARLSON ST, Marshall, MN 56258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 331-5890
    Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD
    810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 331-5890
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Marshall, MN Outreach - Located Inside Fixen Chiropractic
    104 W Redwood St, Marshall, MN 56258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 331-5890

  • Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Avera
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midlands Choice
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • SelectCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Hermanson and his staff were very knowledgeable, supportive and informative. They answered all my questions. And help me get through the surgery in one week.
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316039589
    • The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    • University of Iowa
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Evan Hermanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hermanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hermanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hermanson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

