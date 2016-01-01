Overview

Dr. Evan Held, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Held works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.