Dr. Evan Held, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Held is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Held, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Held, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Held works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group - Internal Medicine180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Held?
About Dr. Evan Held, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023015054
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Held has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Held accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Held has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Held works at
Dr. Held has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Held on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Held. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Held.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Held, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Held appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.