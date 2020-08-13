Dr. Evan Goldfischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Goldfischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Goldfischer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Goldfischer works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Urology50 Eastdale Ave N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 437-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldfischer?
I've been going to Dr Goldfischer for many years have always found him to be thorough, knowledgeable, and professional. I have a high level of confidence in his care. -David
About Dr. Evan Goldfischer, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639274699
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Center
- University Chicago Hosps
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfischer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfischer works at
Dr. Goldfischer has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfischer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.