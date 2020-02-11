See All Plastic Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Evan Garfein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Evan Garfein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Evan Garfein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Brigham and Women's Hospital

Dr. Garfein works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Medical Center
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321
  2. 2
    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200
  3. 3
    Montefiore Hutchinson Metro Practice
    1200 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4800
  4. 4
    Montefiore Dental
    3444 Kossuth Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-2273
  5. 5
    Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 633-8255
  6. 6
    Montefiore Wakefield Campus
    600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-9000
  7. 7
    Montefiore Weiler Hospital
    1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 904-2000
  8. 8
    Montefiore Westchester Square
    2475 Saint Raymonds Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 430-7345
  9. 9
    The Children's Hospital at Montefiore
    3415 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 741-2450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garfein?

    Feb 11, 2020
    Dr. Garfein and his staff are top notch. They are professional, and warm. The office and operating room are immaculate. I was extremely nervous before surgery but, completely put at ease after talking to the doctor, Ana, his PA. I would recommend Dr. Garfein services to everyone.
    Alice thomas — Feb 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Evan Garfein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evan Garfein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garfein to family and friends

    Dr. Garfein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garfein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evan Garfein, MD.

    About Dr. Evan Garfein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790943546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Garfein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garfein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garfein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garfein works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Garfein’s profile.

    Dr. Garfein has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garfein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garfein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garfein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Evan Garfein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.