Dr. Evan Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Frank, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
spectacular and thorough with his assessment and treatment regimine
About Dr. Evan Frank, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1356383368
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- UCLA Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
