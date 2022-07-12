Dr. Evan Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Fox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
Evan Fox MD LLC300 Hebron Ave Ste 107, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 430-1150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Fox. He is extremely knowledgeable and works to get to know each patient. In my personal experience, as a client recently diagnosed with cancer, he took the time to get to know me and what my life situation was. He helped me to understand and accept my own fears and anxieties- and then Dr.Fox guided me forward and onwards. He was honest and told me what to expect, I found this very comforting to know that what I was feeling was something that was to be expected and that things would indeed get easier. I have worked with several psychiatrists , in my opinion , Dr.Fox is the finest, on every level.
About Dr. Evan Fox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
