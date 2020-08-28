Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fliegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Evan Fliegel MD PC1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste P, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 546-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fliegel?
Thorough, takes time with his patients...which can make wait times longer, but that's a price we should be willing to pay.
About Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fliegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fliegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fliegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fliegel has seen patients for Influenza (Flu), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fliegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fliegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fliegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fliegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fliegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.