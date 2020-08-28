See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Fliegel works at Evan Fliegel MD PC in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evan Fliegel MD PC
    1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste P, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 546-5340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Influenza (Flu)
Acute Pharyngitis
Cough
Influenza (Flu)
Acute Pharyngitis
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fliegel?

    Aug 28, 2020
    Thorough, takes time with his patients...which can make wait times longer, but that's a price we should be willing to pay.
    — Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fliegel to family and friends

    Dr. Fliegel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fliegel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD.

    About Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588611784
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fliegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fliegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fliegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fliegel works at Evan Fliegel MD PC in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fliegel’s profile.

    Dr. Fliegel has seen patients for Influenza (Flu), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fliegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fliegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fliegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fliegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fliegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.