Dr. Evan Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Feldman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Locations
Atl Colorectal Surgery95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4025, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 872-8799
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Never Ever had a doctor call to check on me and Dr.Feldman personally calls everytime I have a concern. He is Awesome
About Dr. Evan Feldman, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1750530630
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brown Univ
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
