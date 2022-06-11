Overview

Dr. Evan Feldman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Feldman works at ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.