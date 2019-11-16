Overview

Dr. Evan Evans, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.