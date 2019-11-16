Dr. Evan Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Evans, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Milard Fillmore Suburban Hospital1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
Delaware Surgical Group PC1150 Youngs Rd Ste 202, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 636-9004
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Excellent He was the only Doctor that I went to that knew what I had.
About Dr. Evan Evans, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1285617431
Education & Certifications
- Millard Fillmore Hospital
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.