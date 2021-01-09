Dr. Evan Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Dunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Locations
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (South Tampa)3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 492-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retina Specialists of Tampa26851 Tanic Dr Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
An amazing person and surgeon, so grateful that we were referred to him for my husbands eye issue.
About Dr. Evan Dunn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
