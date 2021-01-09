Overview

Dr. Evan Dunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Dunn works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.