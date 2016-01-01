Dr. Evan Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Deutsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Deutsch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Locations
-
1
Einstein Vascular Surgery at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deutsch?
About Dr. Evan Deutsch, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861602690
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.