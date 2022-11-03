Overview

Dr. Evan Conte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Conte works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Pennington, NJ with other offices in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.