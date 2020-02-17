Dr. Evan Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from State Univ of NY at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6560 Fannin St Ste 410, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3535
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery8520 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 441-3535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am a seasoned Family Physician and I chose Evan D Collins MD to handle my medical condition. He was personable, practical, on-time, explaining diagnoses and potential treatments. I went in expecting surgery and instead was given practical advice. I was pleasantly surprised that he did not rush to surgery, and his recommendations took care of my problem. I respect his clinical acumen.
About Dr. Evan Collins, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- State University Of New York Health Science Center
- University Hospital of Brooklyn ( Downstate )
- State Univ of NY at Brooklyn
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collins speaks Spanish.
