Overview

Dr. Evan Bridges, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Bridges works at South Texas Foot Specialists in Friendswood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.