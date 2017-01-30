See All Neurologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Evan Black, MD

Neurology
2.5 (40)
31 years of experience
Dr. Evan Black, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital.

Dr. Black works at TeleSpecialists, LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc
    9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 208-2212
    Rocky Mountain Neurology
    5323 S Woodrow St Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 261-4711
    Piedmont Hospital
    1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 788-1010
    Rocky Mtn. Neurology
    1434 E 4500 S Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 261-4711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dr. Black treated me for a series of small strokes. Compared to two earlier experiences with the same symptoms with two other specialists in other states, Dr Black's analysis and treatment seemed more than twice as knowledgeable, insightful, timely and helpful. Together with partner Dr. Peterson and the outstanding stroke team at St. Mark's Hospital (Gracie, Shari, Quinn, Andrew, Bertha, Libby and others), I don't know I could have received more professional, caring and helpful attention.
    Rob D. in Salt Lake City, UT — Jan 30, 2017
    About Dr. Evan Black, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346260247
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

