Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Black, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital.
Locations
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
Rocky Mountain Neurology5323 S Woodrow St Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 261-4711
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (470) 788-1010
Rocky Mtn. Neurology1434 E 4500 S Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 261-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Black treated me for a series of small strokes. Compared to two earlier experiences with the same symptoms with two other specialists in other states, Dr Black's analysis and treatment seemed more than twice as knowledgeable, insightful, timely and helpful. Together with partner Dr. Peterson and the outstanding stroke team at St. Mark's Hospital (Gracie, Shari, Quinn, Andrew, Bertha, Libby and others), I don't know I could have received more professional, caring and helpful attention.
About Dr. Evan Black, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1346260247
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
