Dr. Evan Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Berman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Saint Johns Riverside Medical Group1088 N BROADWAY, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 207-0004
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
About Dr. Evan Berman, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528013679
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College Westchester Co Med Center
- Nassau County Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.