Dr. Evan Bates, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Bates, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
-
2
Southwest ENT Associates, P.A.6300 W Parker Rd Ste 221, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-3708
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had not been to see Dr. Bates in about 10 years, but remembered the positive experience the last time I needed an ENT, and I was not disappointed. I had a mild bout of vertigo, and had initially gone to my family doctor, who made a prelim diagnosis and suggested I see an ENT to verify. Dr. Bates, who listened attentively as I described both my history with vertigo, and recent episodes, quickly figured out that the diagnosis I had gotten was not correct. He told me why, and what I actually did have. Was not critical of the other doctor - said he understood why he thought what he did. Very communicative and personable, which I greatly value in a doctor. No - I'm not a doctor...but if something is explained to me with patience, I can and do understand what I'm being told. I've had some bad experiences with doctors who clearly don't like to take questions and seem like they can't wait to get out of the room. Dr. Bates is the opposite of that. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Evan Bates, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790739746
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
