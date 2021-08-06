Dr. Bachner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Bachner, MD
Dr. Evan Bachner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Robert Fields MD Evan J. Bachner MD1220 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 449-0066Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West Hills Office7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 264-3344Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Amazing Doctor. I had a massive left knee injury, a broken patella plus other issues. The broken knee Dr. Bachner did surgery on is now stronger and feels better than then my right knee the one that did not break. He did fantastic work on short notice. Dr Bachner is an expert and he is fantastic. I did not think I would be able to play soccer again but now I can because he fixed my left knee perfectly. -Daniel
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1336142157
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute | Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Columbia University
Dr. Bachner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachner works at
Dr. Bachner has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bachner speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachner.
