Dr. Evan Armington, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Armington, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
Locations
Southwest Center for Women's Healthindianapolis1550 E County Line Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 893-1000
Greenwood Orthopaedics965 Emerson Pkwy Ste K, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 893-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Armington for both knee and thumb problems. He is very knowledgeable and thoroughly explains all options available never being pushy. He recently preformed CMC joint surgery on my thumb. I am pleased with both Dr. Armington and his staff throughout the entire process and will definitely return to him with any future orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Evan Armington, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
