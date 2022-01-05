Dr. Evan Appelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Appelbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Appelbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.200 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 278-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appelbaum?
Thorough, careful physician while not being overbearing. Honest and clear. Great diagnostic skills matching his healthy planning with patients. The entire staff is professional and friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Evan Appelbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346349669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appelbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appelbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
Dr. Appelbaum has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Appelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.