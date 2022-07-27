Dr. Evaleen Caccam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caccam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evaleen Caccam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Faben Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC4181 Southpoint Dr E Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology - San Marco1510 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology4425 Merrimac Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday5:00am - 5:00pmTuesday5:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00am - 5:00pmFriday5:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
I have been a patient here at FABEN for over 7 years now and I have to say the providers are the best! I usually see Dr Caccam however I’ve seen all of the providers as well as the nurse practitioners and they are all amazing. They take the time to listen to you and your concerns and genuinely care. The medical assistants are also very nice and helpful. Having to have an ultrasound added on to my visit went very smooth, they were able to get me in without a long wait. I highly recommend FABEN for all your OB/GYN needs.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
