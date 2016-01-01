Dr. Radzevicius has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evaldas Radzevicius, MD
Dr. Evaldas Radzevicius, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Radzevicius works at
Institute of Neurobehavior Services Sc14315 108th Ave Ste 215, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 966-0993
Ingalls Memorial Hospital1 Ingalls Dr, Harvey, IL 60426 Directions (708) 675-1305
Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital1004 Pawlak Pkwy, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (708) 966-0993
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750376869
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Radzevicius has seen patients for Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radzevicius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
