Overview

Dr. Eva Youshock, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Youshock works at North Oakland Dermatology PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.