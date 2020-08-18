See All Dermatologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Eva Youshock, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Youshock works at North Oakland Dermatology PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Dermatology
    6700 N Rochester Rd Ste 212, Rochester Hills, MI 48306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 650-1510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 18, 2020
    What happen to Dr, Youshock? She was a great dermatologist. very thorough.
    Aug 18, 2020
    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760417679
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Smith College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Youshock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youshock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Youshock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Youshock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Youshock works at North Oakland Dermatology PC in Rochester Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Youshock’s profile.

    Dr. Youshock has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youshock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Youshock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youshock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youshock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youshock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

