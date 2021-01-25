Overview

Dr. Eva Swoboda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Swoboda works at University Associates In OB/GYN in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.