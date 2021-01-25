Dr. Eva Swoboda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swoboda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Swoboda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eva Swoboda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Swoboda works at
Locations
-
1
University Associates In OB/GYN140 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4686
- 2 500 Commack Rd Unit 200, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4686
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful to have found Dr Eva Swoboda. For years I had been told that I needed surgery but had not done it as I was extremely apprehensive. Dr Swoboda is an incredibly competent, knowledgeable and caring professional She dispelled any fears I had and answered all of my questions and concerns with her patient demeanor. I had my surgery six weeks ago and, thanks to the expertise of Dr Swoboda, I feel fantastic. She has an awesome staff from the front desk to the medical assistants. I highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Eva Swoboda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669559043
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swoboda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swoboda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swoboda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swoboda works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swoboda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swoboda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swoboda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swoboda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.