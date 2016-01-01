Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Ponce Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Quiroz works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 675-4248
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1861426264
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Ponce Health Sciences University
Dr. Quiroz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quiroz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Quiroz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.
