Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Ponce Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Quiroz works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LewisGale Physicians
    LewisGale Physicians
1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153
(540) 675-4248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861426264
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Health Sciences University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quiroz works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Quiroz’s profile.

    Dr. Quiroz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

