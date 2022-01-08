Dr. Eva Marina Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Marina Mathews, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Marina Mathews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Mathews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Family Center - O'Donovan5131 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 374-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews?
Dr. Mathews is an excellent physician. Unlike other therapists I've used over 50 years' time she actually listens and seriously considers the patient's input. Most other doctors I've seen dismiss much of what I've said and go with more cookie-cutter advice and treatment. Dr. Mathews, on the other hand, actually does her job with professionalism and gives the patient a sense of being an important part of their own recovery. She actually makes me feel better simply because I know she's LISTENING to what I said and not just hearing it. Other doctors just come in on autopilot treating most/all of their patients in much the same way, while Dr. Mathews makes sure your treatment is tailored for you as an individual. This has made my short time under her care far more beneficial than the previous 50 years of therapy combined.
About Dr. Eva Marina Mathews, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1548585672
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.