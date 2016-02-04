Dr. Eva Magiros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magiros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Magiros, MD
Dr. Eva Magiros, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocean Springs, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi and Pascagoula Hospital.
Locations
Louis A Rubenstein MD3099 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 392-7429
Coast Cardiovascular Consultants Pllc1720A Medical Park Dr Ste 150, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 392-7429
Coast Cardiovascular Consultants Pllc2 Doctors Dr, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 875-5585
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a great dr. !!
About Dr. Eva Magiros, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033168091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magiros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magiros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Magiros works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Magiros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magiros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.