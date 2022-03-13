Overview

Dr. Eva Liang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Liang works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.