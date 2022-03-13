Dr. Eva Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Liang, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Liang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 724-2020Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Sight5871 W CRAIG RD, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 724-2020
Tivoli Village330 S Rampart Blvd Ste 360, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 724-2020
Henderson Office10521 Jeffreys St Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 724-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough how good Dr. Liang was. From pre-op, to the surgery, to follow up. She was a pro from start to finish. If you were considering cataract surgery and were apprehensive (as I was!), don't be! Dr. Liang will fix you up. I could not be any happier!
About Dr. Eva Liang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Univ Hawaii
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang speaks Chinese.
