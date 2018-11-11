See All Psychiatrists in Elgin, IL
Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.

Dr. Kurilo works at ASSOCIATES IN PSYCHIATRY AND COUNSELING in Elgin, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD
Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD
10 (227)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Psychtry & Cnslng
    2050 Larkin Ave Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 697-2400
  2. 2
    Associates in Psychiatry & Counseling P C
    1710 N Randall Rd Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 695-6191
  3. 3
    Elgin Mental Health Center
    750 S State St, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 742-1040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kurilo?

    Nov 11, 2018
    Very professional and attentive to my health.
    — Nov 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kurilo to family and friends

    Dr. Kurilo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kurilo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD.

    About Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558408781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kurilo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurilo works at ASSOCIATES IN PSYCHIATRY AND COUNSELING in Elgin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kurilo’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurilo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurilo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.