Dr. Khavkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eva Khavkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eva Khavkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Khavkin works at
Locations
-
1
Ohel Childrens Home and Family Services Inc.2925a Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-0045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khavkin?
About Dr. Eva Khavkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1306884978
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khavkin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khavkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khavkin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khavkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khavkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khavkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khavkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.