Overview

Dr. Eva Holdbrook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Holdbrook works at Camellia Women's Health in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.