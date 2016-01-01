Dr. Eva Holdbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holdbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Holdbrook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eva Holdbrook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Holdbrook works at
Locations
Kamras & Polansky Medical Corporation5821 Jameson Ct, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 486-0411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 621 Capitol Mall Ste 950, Sacramento, CA 95814 Directions (916) 486-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Eva Holdbrook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Akan
- 1962658682
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Long Island College Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Saint Johns University of New York
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
