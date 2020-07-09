Dr. Eva Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Henry, MD
Dr. Eva Henry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Neurology Specialists10111 E 21st St N Ste 105, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 260-5001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Great Neurologist!!
About Dr. Eva Henry, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1801810312
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry speaks Chinese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
