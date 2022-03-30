Dr. Eva Harasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Harasti, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Harasti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Harasti works at
Locations
Dena M. Mintz O.d. A Professional Corp.800 Magnolia Ave Ste 113, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 520-9392Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:30am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Harasti as a new patient last month. I do not like going to the doctors office. Something about the white coat scares me. Dr Harasti made me feel like I have known her for years. She is a very intelligent, caring doctor. All of my issues were handled. I needed a referral. The whole process went smoothly. Bentley took the time to explain my insurance to me which I appreciate. I found my doctor for life. Highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Eva Harasti, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hungarian
- 1144279753
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Hosp
- FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL
