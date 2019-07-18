Dr. Eva Crooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Crooke, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Crooke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Crooke works at
Locations
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Heart Care At Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 769-2778
2
The Womans Group5380 Primrose Lake Cir Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 769-2778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crooke is the best! She is very informative, caring and gives her full attention to the patient. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Eva Crooke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457519738
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Florida State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crooke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crooke accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crooke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.