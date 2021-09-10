Dr. Eva Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Chavez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Chavez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Locations
Pedro S Chavez MD PA101 Rim Rd Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 264-7901
Pedro S Chavez MD PA1517 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7708
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eva Chavez did an Amazing plastic surgery on me I’m very happy with my results! Love my new me ! The office staff was able to work with me ! Thank you!
About Dr. Eva Chavez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Mercer University - Medical Center of Central Georgia
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
