See All Plastic Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Eva Chavez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eva Chavez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eva Chavez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.

Dr. Chavez works at Pedro S Chavez MD PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pedro S Chavez MD PA
    101 Rim Rd Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 264-7901
  2. 2
    Pedro S Chavez MD PA
    1517 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 505-7708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?

    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr. Eva Chavez did an Amazing plastic surgery on me I’m very happy with my results! Love my new me ! The office staff was able to work with me ! Thank you!
    Rosa — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eva Chavez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eva Chavez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chavez to family and friends

    Dr. Chavez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chavez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eva Chavez, MD.

    About Dr. Eva Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700942919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercer University - Medical Center of Central Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez works at Pedro S Chavez MD PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chavez’s profile.

    Dr. Chavez has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eva Chavez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.