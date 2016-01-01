Dr. Eva Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eva Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chan works at
Jackyln Chan Inc2707 E Valley Blvd Ste 215, West Covina, CA 91792 Directions (909) 594-3382Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1508953894
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
