Dr. Eva Chalas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Winthrop Long Island Gynecologic Oncology Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 365, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-5440
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 294-5440
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I have nothing but wonderful things to say about Dr. Chalas and her staff. She is very knowledgeable and empathetic, I’m not sure how there could be any negative reviews about her because she is simply wonderful. She has gone above and beyond for me as she does with all of her patients. You are in great hands if you have her as your doctor.
- Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Czech, French, Italian and Spanish
- Memorial Hospital For Cancer and Allie
- U Hosp-SUNY Stony Brook
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- City University Of New York, H.H. Lehman College
Dr. Chalas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chalas speaks Czech, French, Italian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalas.
