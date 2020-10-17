Overview

Dr. Eva Chalas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chalas works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.