See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Eva Chalas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eva Chalas, MD

Gynecology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eva Chalas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chalas works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
Dr. Linda Silva-Karcz, MD
10 (130)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
10 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop Long Island Gynecologic Oncology Associates
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 365, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-5440
  2. 2
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-5440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chalas?

    Oct 17, 2020
    I have nothing but wonderful things to say about Dr. Chalas and her staff. She is very knowledgeable and empathetic, I’m not sure how there could be any negative reviews about her because she is simply wonderful. She has gone above and beyond for me as she does with all of her patients. You are in great hands if you have her as your doctor.
    — Oct 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eva Chalas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eva Chalas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chalas to family and friends

    Dr. Chalas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chalas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eva Chalas, MD.

    About Dr. Eva Chalas, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376542829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Hospital For Cancer and Allie
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Hosp-SUNY Stony Brook
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City University Of New York, H.H. Lehman College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Chalas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chalas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalas has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chalas speaks Czech, French, Italian and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eva Chalas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.