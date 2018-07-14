Dr. Berkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eva Berkes, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Berkes, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Berkes works at
Locations
Hawthorne Clinic and Research Center2068 Hawthorne St Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 953-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I struggled with breathing difficulty for 4 months with no relief. She diagnosed the problem correctly and now I can breath again! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Eva Berkes, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1720045933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkes.
