Dr. Eva Berkes, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eva Berkes, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Berkes works at Hawthorne Clinic and Research Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Hawthorne Clinic and Research Center
    2068 Hawthorne St Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 953-5050

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Angioedema
Hives
Blood Allergy Testing
Angioedema
Hives
Blood Allergy Testing

Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 14, 2018
    I struggled with breathing difficulty for 4 months with no relief. She diagnosed the problem correctly and now I can breath again! Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Eva Berkes, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian
    • 1720045933
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkes works at Hawthorne Clinic and Research Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berkes’s profile.

    Dr. Berkes has seen patients for Angioedema and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

