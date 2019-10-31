Dr. Asomugha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eva Asomugha, MD
Overview
Dr. Eva Asomugha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Cornell Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Springfield Office6355 Walker Ln Ste 202, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 810-5210
Champaign Dental Group1920 Ballenger Ave Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 810-5209
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant that is all to be said. She is the most FABULOUS dr. I have ever had When all other doctors failed on my ankle, she was the miracle DR. who saved the day (and my ankle). I highly recommend her. Great bedside manner and highly experienced. She is refreshing.
About Dr. Eva Asomugha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1750524898
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cornell Medical School
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asomugha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asomugha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asomugha has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asomugha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Asomugha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asomugha.
